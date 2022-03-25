Dover-Eyota narrows list of superintendent candidates to three

EYOTA — Dover-Eyota Public Schools has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to three.

They include:



Bradley Berzinski, principal of Molalla High School, Molalla, Oregon

Jeremy Frie, high school principal, Minneota Public Schools, Minneota, Minnesota

Jeffrey Snider, elementary principal, Hayfield Community Schools, Hayfield, Minnesota

Berzinski was one of two candidates being considered by both Dover-Eyota and Plainview-Elgin-Millville public schools for their superintendent positions.

PEM, however, recently announced its final two candidates, and there's no longer anyone being considered by both school districts.

Dover-Eyota will host interviews with the finalists at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29. The interviews will be held in the high school media center and are open to the public.