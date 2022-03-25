Read Today's Paper Friday, March 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Dover-Eyota narrows list of superintendent candidates to three

Dover-Eyota will host interviews with the finalists at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29.

dover-eyota eagles logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 25, 2022 09:42 AM
Share

EYOTA — Dover-Eyota Public Schools has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to three.

They include:

  • Bradley Berzinski, principal of Molalla High School, Molalla, Oregon
  • Jeremy Frie, high school principal, Minneota Public Schools, Minneota, Minnesota
  • Jeffrey Snider, elementary principal, Hayfield Community Schools, Hayfield, Minnesota

Berzinski was one of two candidates being considered by both Dover-Eyota and Plainview-Elgin-Millville public schools for their superintendent positions.

PEM, however, recently announced its final two candidates, and there's no longer anyone being considered by both school districts.

Dover-Eyota will host interviews with the finalists at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29. The interviews will be held in the high school media center and are open to the public.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONDOVER-EYOTA
What to read next
20211202-DALEY-FARM-HEARING-19.jpg
Local
Winona County residents sign on against Daley Farms case for expansion
Daley Farms claims the decision-making board of adjustments was packed with biased members a second time.
March 25, 2022 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
bus cropped.jpg
Local
Rochester's first electric buses have been spotted but are not ready for a rollout
Two buses, which are larger than current buses, were purchased with federal grants, but they still need to be certified and tested before joining the city fleet.
March 25, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 25, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester redistricting effort adds voting precincts with final approval
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 25, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe