Dover-Eyota narrows list of superintendent candidates to three
Dover-Eyota will host interviews with the finalists at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29.
EYOTA — Dover-Eyota Public Schools has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to three.
They include:
- Bradley Berzinski, principal of Molalla High School, Molalla, Oregon
- Jeremy Frie, high school principal, Minneota Public Schools, Minneota, Minnesota
- Jeffrey Snider, elementary principal, Hayfield Community Schools, Hayfield, Minnesota
Berzinski was one of two candidates being considered by both Dover-Eyota and Plainview-Elgin-Millville public schools for their superintendent positions.
PEM, however, recently announced its final two candidates, and there's no longer anyone being considered by both school districts.
Dover-Eyota will host interviews with the finalists at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29. The interviews will be held in the high school media center and are open to the public.
