Dover-Eyota's Brooke Hasleiet finds a new path as she helps students find theirs

EYOTA, Minn. — In the final week of school before summer vacation, Brooke Hasleiet and her students left their high school classroom and walked along a path to the town's elementary school nearby. Hasleiet's students have become common fixtures there among their much younger counterparts, helping the grade schoolers learn while also learning themselves.

The high schoolers are part of Dover-Eyota's concurrent enrollment class Introduction to Education. The class, which allows them to earn college credit without leaving the high school itself, introduces them to what it would be like working in the world of education.

Aside from just being a benefit to her students, though, it's also helped Hasleiet decide on a new course in her own career.

"This was the first year of doing Intro to Ed, and it went amazingly well," Hasleiet said. "It started out as a semester class, and then it was so well-received we expanded it to a year."

Hasleiet wrote the grant for the class. As a concurrent enrollment course, the high school has to pay the university for the credit the students receive. The grant takes that financial burden away from the school.

As part of the class, the older students came to ingrain themselves in the grade school throughout the year. They went with the grade schoolers to the planetarium. They helped take the kids biking. They worked in the actual classrooms, helping the younger students grasp the material as the teacher explained it.

"It was wonderful because everything I taught, they would reinforce for me. I didn't have to reteach it," said Gretchen Brinkman, a second-grade teacher who benefited from the high schoolers' help. "I think it was very beneficial for them to come back to a second-grade classroom. They see how much we do for kids."

Brooke Hasleiet wrote a grant so her high school students could earn college credit working with Dover-Eyota elementary students. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Hasleiet decided to pursue the grant for the Intro to Education class last year when she had the chance to take her students over to the elementary school for an occasion. She said it was amazing to see the difference among her older students in the short walk from their own school building to the elementary school.

"They're so kind to these kids," Hasleiet said. "They're responsible."

There are more students taking the class than just those who want to become teachers themselves. Hasleiet said one student wanted to become a firefighter and realized they'd have to learn how to work with children. Another student wanted to go into nursing and had a similar realization.

Some students are drawn to Hasleiet's class because of the teacher rather than the content.

"You can ask her something, and she will always help you," Hasleiet's student Kyria Anders said. "She won't move on to a different subject if you're not understanding something. She'll always answer your questions."

Hasleiet is a graduate of Dover-Eyota herself. Now, she's helping push the district forward in new ways. In addition to Intro to Education, she's helped bring a handful of additional concurrent enrollment classes into the school for next year.

The high school now offers more than a dozen such classes for the benefit of juniors and seniors.

The school year will look a little different for Hasleiet next year. She'll be stepping into the position of Teaching and Learning Coordinator, which will allow her to work with and coach teachers throughout the district, while still teaching a few classes herself.

Her work getting the Introduction to Education class up and running propelled her make the decision to pursue that new role. In other words, helping her students get ready for life after high school has allowed her to find a new path of her own.

"It's been so great to see the things that go on outside of my classroom," she said. "Seeing all the things the elementary school is doing that we can build on at the high school has been huge."

