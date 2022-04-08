Dover makes progress with city's community center

DOVER — As it nears its century mark, the old Dover School building is transitioning into its second act.

"A building like this, you either pay to keep it up or you tear it down," said City Clerk Gary Pedersen.

In Dover, the city council has decided to keep the old building going.

The $70,000 project will turn one of the former classrooms in the old school into a kitchen with ovens, refrigerators and a freezer, storage, food prep areas and spots for microwaves and coffee pots, Pederson said.

Dover City Clerk Gary Pedersen is photographed at the Dover City Hall and Community Center on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Dover. The city of Dover is renovating portions of the building. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Once finished – a supply delay in some flooring materials means the kitchen won't be completed until early June – the building, which houses both City Hall and the Dover Community Center, will be able to better service the community's needs, Pedersen said.

School becomes space to rent

Opened in 1925 as the Dover School, the building served its original purpose through the years and into the period when the Dover School District joined with its neighboring district in Eyota. But the growth of Eyota and the move of all students to school buildings in that town signed the fate of the old Dover School as a place for education.

The last students moved out in June 2016 when the last paying tenant, Hiawatha Valley Education District, removed its alternative school from the facility.

When the city took ownership, it spent $20,000 to stop the building from deteriorating further.

Since then, the building has housed Dover's community fitness center in its basement, and the space has been rented out for family events such as birthdays, weddings and graduations. The center of the building's main floor, a gymnasium, often gets used by youth sports teams or just pickup games among community members, Pedersen said.

Once a month, a quilting group rents out a room to practice their craft.

"We used to meet in the fire hall when that was the community center," said Ardith Ihrke, who began a quilting club in 2014. The group moved from the fire hall to the Dover Community Center a few years later.

"There's about 25 of us," Ihrke said. "They’re not usually all there every month, but they come at some time during the year."

The group makes quilts for themselves and also donates them for causes, Ihrke said. As a group they've made some Quilts of Valor for veterans, and one member of the group often makes quilts for newborns that are then donated to area hospitals.

Class photos from the Dover School on display at the Dover City Hall and Community Center, which is in the old school building, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Dover. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

And, of course, like any good crafting group, Ihrke said, they tend to socialize while they knit or sew.

Ihrke said she was grateful when the city bought the building back from the Dover-Eyota school district in 2016 and decided to spend the money needed to keep the old Dover School going.

"Some people are skeptical, but it’s got a lot of life in it," Ihrke said. She said once the kitchen is finished, it will improve the experience for her group. "That’ll be really nice. A lot of times, we bring our own lunches. It might be nice to be able to use that space when we have our potluck at Christmastime."

Hoping for childcare

Having the kitchen done, Pedersen said, will allow groups to safely bring food into the Dover Community Center for events. The building has already hosted one wedding this winter, and has two more scheduled for the summer.

But the biggest benefit for the kitchen, he said, will be if the city can attract a child care provider to rent space in the building. Pedersen said he regularly gets calls from new or prospective residents asking if the city has any child care centers.

There used to be a couple of in-home child care centers pre-COVID, Pedersen said, but be believes they all closed, leaving the city without a child care option.

"We'll be out there looking for a (child care) partner," Pedersen said. "The advantage of having one close to home is that so many people now are working from home, but they still have to drive their kids somewhere and come back home to work."