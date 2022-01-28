SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Dover man sentenced for bar assault, domestic assault

Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 28 months in state prison.

Joseph Patrick Martin II 6.10.21
Joseph Patrick Martin II
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 28, 2022 10:05 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A Dover man charged with assault in three different cases was sentenced to a little more than two years in state prison.

Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 28 months in state prison. Hayne handed down a total of three prison sentences of 28 months, 28 months and 21 months, which are all to be served concurrent with one another.

Martin pleaded guilty in December to felony domestic assault and two counts of third-degree assault. The 28-month sentences were pronounced on the third-degree assault charges. Martin receives credit for 230 days already served.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 28, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Trial of three Minneapolis ex-police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights
Minnesota
Police inspector testifies about training protocol in civil rights trial of ex-officers in Floyd case
Katie Blackwell is the first Minneapolis police officer to testify in the federal civil rights trial of former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane
January 27, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Mannix and Rochelle Olson / Star Tribune
Kua-1-1.jpg
Minnesota
Pup stolen with vehicle in St. Paul found safe after more than a week
Police said no one was under arrest for the car theft.
January 27, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Load More

The domestic assault charge was a result of a Jan. 7, 2021, incident. Court records indicate that a woman told police Martin grabbed her by the neck, threw her down, smothered her with a pillow, hit her, burned her with a cigarette and tore her clothing from her. An X-ray of the woman’s body showed three fractured ribs, which the criminal complaint notes, was “consistent” with the woman’s account of the assault.

The third-degree assault charges were a result of a June 9, 2021 incident. In that incident, Martin punched a man in the face, causing the man to fall, hit his head and go unconscious. Martin then repeatedly hit another man.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the assault, Martin put one of the men in a chokehold, punched him eight more times and then bit his ear, according to court documents. The criminal complaint in that case states that both of Martin's victims lost consciousness and both had received CT scans. One suffered skull fractures.

Prosecutors had sought a notice to seek an aggravated sentence, but the plea agreement notes that the request was dismissed as a result of the plea.

Court records indicate Martin is currently on supervised released following a state prison sentence for the criminal sexual conduct conviction.

A third case charging Martin with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a staff member of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge in May 2021 was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSDOVER-EYOTA
What to read next
Rochester Catholic Schools logo
Local
Rochester Catholic School sets $100,000 fundraising goal
Donations made until Feb. 1 will be counted toward the Day of Giving and will go toward enhancing programming, curriculum resources, technology, and more.
January 28, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
0127222116_2.jpg
Business
Post Bulletin receives top honor at Minnesota Newspaper Association award ceremony
Among the highest honors, the Post Bulletin received the Vance Trophy. The award is named in honor of the Jim Vance family of Worthington, Minn., and is handed out to the top daily newspaper in the state.
January 28, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Dan Goltz.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Mantorville Art Guild reopening for 2022
Volunteers in Winona County honored
January 28, 2022 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Rochester School Board looks at potential areas to trim ahead of budget deficit, considers referendum
The district is planning on tackling the upcoming budget deficit over a several-year period.
January 28, 2022 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer