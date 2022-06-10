SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dover man sentenced to more than 8 years for juvenile sex assault

Jeremiah John Dahl, 41, of Dover, was convicted for the third time Friday, June 10, 2022, for sexually assaulting juveniles. This time he was sentenced to 102 months.

Jeremiah John Dahl
Jeremiah John Dahl
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 10, 2022 03:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Dover man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to more than eight years in prison Friday, June 10, 2022, for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old almost a decade ago.

Jeremiah John Dahl, 41, was given 102 months by District Judge Joseph Chase and 99 years of probation following his release. Dahl was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct by Chase following a bench trial in March 2022. The sexual assault happened between 2013 and 2014.

Also Read
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Local
YMCA sued for negligence regarding 2018 sexual assaults in Rochester
The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.
June 10, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
police lights
Minnesota
Ping from AirPods leads detectives to suspect in string of Twin Cities home burglaries
A Woodbury homeowner whose AirPods were stolen told police she used the “Find My” app on her Apple device to ping, or track, the earbuds to the area of 10th Street South in Minneapolis. Police went there and arrested a man later in the day, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint.
June 10, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Majed Issac Ijong
Local
Stewartville man sent to prison after violating probation sentence for sexually assaulting 4-year-old
Majed Issac Ilong, 28, of Stewartville, was giving an amended sentence of three years in prison after he repeatedly violated his probation.
June 10, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Load More

Dahl was previously convicted in 2017 on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County for sexually assaulting a juvenile female and in 2015 on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dodge County for sexually assaulting a juvenile female. Dahl has been in custody since his 2015 conviction.

According to his most recent criminal complaint:

A juvenile female, now 17, told law enforcement in August 2018 that Dahl had sexually assaulted her multiple times in his home between 2013 and 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dahl denied sexually assaulting the juvenile but said he could not think of a reason why she would make up the sexual assaults.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSDOVER-EYOTA
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Red Wing man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dakota County crash
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township.
June 10, 2022 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
DoubleTree by Hilton
Members Only
Business
Turning hotel into student housing? It's an 'evolution' of downtown Rochester
DoubleTree by Hilton owner Andy Chafoulias described the decision to transform the longtime downtown Rochester hotel into freshmen housing for University of Minnesota Rochester students as a “difficult one."
June 10, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
ezgif.com-gif-maker (1).gif
Local
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency looks for volunteers to monitor state water
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is currently recruiting summer volunteers to monitor clarity of the state's lakes and rivers.
June 10, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Close up Wooden Law Gavel on the Table Court Courts
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in methamphetamine ring
Nicholas John Hanson, 38, of Rochester, is the last of nine people sentenced in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
June 10, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports