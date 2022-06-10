Dover man sentenced to more than 8 years for juvenile sex assault

ROCHESTER — A Dover man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to more than eight years in prison Friday, June 10, 2022, for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old almost a decade ago.

Jeremiah John Dahl, 41, was given 102 months by District Judge Joseph Chase and 99 years of probation following his release. Dahl was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct by Chase following a bench trial in March 2022. The sexual assault happened between 2013 and 2014.

Dahl was previously convicted in 2017 on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County for sexually assaulting a juvenile female and in 2015 on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dodge County for sexually assaulting a juvenile female. Dahl has been in custody since his 2015 conviction.

According to his most recent criminal complaint:

A juvenile female, now 17, told law enforcement in August 2018 that Dahl had sexually assaulted her multiple times in his home between 2013 and 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dahl denied sexually assaulting the juvenile but said he could not think of a reason why she would make up the sexual assaults.

