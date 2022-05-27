SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Downtown bus stops shifting on June 5, along with some route changes

Rochester Public Transit planning changes ahead of downtown construction project.

By Staff reports
May 27, 2022 09:31 AM
image002.jpg
A map shows plans for relocating downtown bus stops starting June 5.
Contributed / Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER — Downtown city bus stops will be moving on Sunday, June 5.

Rochester Public Transit will begin a new schedule for all routes and the relocation of three transit stops in the Downtown Transit Center.

The changes will alter typical trip times, and downtown bus stop locations might be different for some riders.

With a long-term construction-related road closure expected to begin in June, the bus routes that use three stops located on Second Avenue Southwest are being rerouted to bus stops on Second Street Southwest.

Two new stops are being created to help accommodate the shift, bringing the total to seven bus stops along Second Street between South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

The new stops are located east of the current stops and adjacent to the Eagle Store on the north side of the street and Massey Building on the south side.

Timetables for all routes and all trips are being adjusted to account for the route realignments and seek improvements on the new schedule introduced in January.

A new downtown transit center map and new schedules for each route are being posted to the RPT website, www.rptride.com.

Printed schedules will be available on board RPT buses prior to the June 5 change.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
