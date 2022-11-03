SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Downtown levy sees minimal boost

Rochester Downtown Alliance service charge increase approved in effort to maintain services.

Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
People skate during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 02, 2022 09:20 PM
ROCHESTER — A 4% increase to the special services district levy that partly funds the Rochester Downtown Alliance won’t be fully seen by the majority of the commercial properties represented.

“In 2023, 61% of the parcels will see a change of less than 4% in their levy,” RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said in a letter to property owners. “66% of the downtown parcels will see less than a $100 increase to their levy.”

The total $364,686 levy is divided among contributing downtown properties within the defined downtown district based on their building’s taxable values, meaning the actual rate of increase for individual businesses will vary.

The special district has been in place since 2005 and was renewed 2015.

Wednesday, the Rochester City Council voted unanimously to support the levy increase, which is expected to generate approximately $14,000 extra for RDA operations.

One downtown property owner, John Kruesel, objected to the increase, saying increased costs of doing business downtown is adding up and chasing away some businesses.

“Some members of the board might say it’s minimal, but it is not when you also collect the increases in real estate taxes,” he said.

Kruesel, who owns John Kruesel's General Merchandise, 22 Third St. SW, asked how much individual business support exists for the service charge, which covers approximately 22% of RDA expenses.

“We need to know who supports what and who doesn’t support it,” he said, pointing to concerns about businesses leaving downtown to relocate in other parts of the city.

Josh Johnsen, the city project manager who serves as the city’s representative on the Rochester Downtown Alliance board, said property owners and businesses can petition to be removed from the district, if they don’t receive benefit from the service charge.

The RDA provided the city with letters from downtown property owners showing support for the efforts.

“I am very concerned about the future trajectory of the Rochester downtown,” property owner Hal Henderson wrote. “We need the RDA to continue to advocate and support the vitality of the heart of our community.”

Council member Nick Campion said the non-profit alliance has shown it’s a benefit to the community by organizing a variety of downtown events, including Thursdays Downtown and Social Ice, as well as marketing downtown and making physical enhancements in the district.

“Now is the time to invest, because some of the businesses are struggling,” he said, adding that the lack of services would add to the struggles.

What happened: The Rochester City Council approved a 4% special service district levy increase for the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Why does this matter: The nonprofit RDA organizes events, marketing and other activities designed to support downtown businesses, with the levy funding approximately 22% of its work.

What's next: The new levy will be enacted for 2023.

