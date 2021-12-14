Downtown Mayo Clinic loading dock facility permit approved with call for more community input

Rochester resident Essa Mohamed said plans for a new Mayo Clinic loading dock facility at the intersection of First Avenue Northwest and First Street raises concerns for the nearby mosque.

“We do not know how this project will inhibit or restrict the use of the downtown facility,” he said. Members are at Masjid Abubakar Siddiq mosque at 17 N. Broadway Ave. several times a day for prayers.

While supports the expansion of Mayo Clinic’s proton beam therapy program connected to the new loading dock facility plans, Mohamed said traffic congestion and the lack of community engagement are concerns.

A plan for the former Days Inn property along First Avenue Northwest calls for Mayo Clinic to build a loading dock facility on the northern two-thirds of the site and an eventual pocket park on the southern section. Contributed / TSP

His comments were made during a public hearing about the project planned for the former Days Inn site. Mayo will build a loading dock there. Its current loading dock is connected to the Methodist Hospital campus.

Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s government engagement director, said the planned proton beam therapy program expansion in the nearby Jacobson Building will require demolition of the existing dock.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the permit, but members cited a desire to see conversations held with members of the mosque.

“I’d really like to see a meeting scheduled with them specifically,” said council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who represents the ward that includes the mosque and the Mayo Clinic site.

Chao Mwatela, Rochester’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said she’s heard from other residents and nearby business owners who have concerns similar to those shared by Mohamed.

“I think the idea would be that community engagement would be invaluable for that community,” she said.

Von Petersen, a principal and senior architect in TSP’s Rochester office, said neighbors were invited to a meeting to discuss the plans, but only Mayor Kim Norton attended.

Schubring said Mayo Clinic representatives will continue to engage with mosque members, as well as other residents, as work continues.

Council members also raised questions regarding a planned temporary pocket park that would eventually be created in the southern third of the site, after the space is used to stage construction that would include the Jacobson Building expansion.

“I would like to see specifics about what we would get from the park,” council member Nick Campion said.

He said the building is designed to be expanded into the park with potential retail and office space, if needed, but no specific timeline exists.

Campion said he would have preferred a specific commitment to keeping the park available to the public for a specified time period.

While he raised similar issues, council member Patrick Keane said the project goes beyond the basic facility for unloading trucks.

“It should be an exceptional project,” he said. “We are putting a loading dock in the city center.”

Petersen said the facility will be completely enclosed, with trucks backing into the site from First Street Northwest. He added that traffic would be similar to what is seen at the current loading dock.

He said the site will also include windows into the facility for pedestrians, as well as improved lighting and design to meet expectations of the city’s Downtown Rochester Master Plan and Destination Medical Center guidelines.

With council approval of the new use for the site, Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said final plans for the project will be reviewed by Community Development staff for final approval.

What happened: Rochester City Council approved a conditional-use permit for a new Mayo Clinic loading dock facility on the site of the former Days Inn at the intersection of First Avenue Northwest and First Street Northwest.

Why does this matter: The current loading dock connected to Methodist Hospital needs to be demolished to make way for expansion of Mayo Clinic’s proton beam therapy program.

What's next: Work will continue on site plans, which need the approval of the city’s Community Development staff.