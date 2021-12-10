Downtown parking restrictions set for Monday morning as snow is cleared

Downtown parking will be banned from several streets Monday, Dec. 13, morning until 8 a.m. to allow crews to finish anticipated plowing efforts.

The streets being posted with “no parking” signs Friday afternoon are:

Third Avenue between Third Street Northwest and Sixth Street Southwest

Fourth Avenue between Third Street Northwest and Fifth Street Southwest

Fourth Street from Second Avenue Southeast to Sixth Avenue Southwest

First Avenue from Fifth Street Northwest to the end of the street near the Rochester Area Family YMCA

Second Avenue Southwest between Third and Sixth streets

Seventh Street Southwest between Fifth and Sixth streets

Fifth Street Southwest between First and Fourth avenues

Sixth Street Southwest between First and Second avenues

South Broadway Avenue from Second Street to Sixth Street

West Center Street from Third Avenue to Seventh Avenue

First Street Northeast between Broadway to the dead end east of Civic Center Drive

Second Street between First Avenue Southwest and Civic Center Drive

Second Street Southwest between Third and Fourth avenues

Second Street Southwest between 12th and 13th avenues

Third Street Southwest between Fourth and Sixth avenues

First Street Southwest between Fourth and Sixth avenues

First Street Southeast from Broadway to Civic Center Drive

9 ½ Street Southeast between First and Third avenues

First Avenue between Second Street Southeast and Second Street Northeast

First Avenue Southeast from Fourth Street Southeast to one block south

Fourth Avenue Southeast between Fourth and Fifth streets

Second Avenue Northwest from Second Street Northwest to the dead end north of Third Street Northwest

Third Street Northwest between Third Avenue and broadway

Second Street between First Avenue Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northwest

First Street Northwest from Third Avenue Northwest to Seventh Avenue Northwest

Fifth Avenue Northwest between First and Second streets

12th Avenue Southwest between First and Second streets

13th Avenue Southwest between First and Second streets

Fifth Avenue Southwest between Second and Fourth streets

Sixth Avenue Northwest between First and Second Streets

Seventh Avenue Northwest from West Center to First Street Northwest

14th Avenue Southwest from Second Street Southwest to the southern midblock.

A map of affected streets is available here .

All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. As a result, anyone missing a vehicle during snow clearing efforts should notify the Law Enforcement Center.