Downtown recovery discussions reach Rochester council

ROCHESTER — Specific steps related to downtown recovery and revitalization are expected to emerge in the coming weeks or months.

On Monday, Rochester City Council members started discussing potential goals related to improving access to downtown and removing barriers to businesses, based on work by the Downtown Rochester Task Force .

“People want to feel confident that we are committed to downtown as organizations,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said of results of the public engagement efforts that started in February.

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said the work outlined through the community discussions is varied and no single group can tackle it all.

“It’s in our best interest to collectively do that,” he said of working together to find solutions.

As an example, he pointed to DMC EDA efforts to find new ways to support existing businesses and attract new business downtown, while Rochester Downtown Alliance Interim Executive Director Kathleen Harrington said her organization plans to find new ways to build partnerships for downtown events and use those events to attract more people and businesses to the city’s core.

“The work is beginning on the next level of action planning,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said, pointing out the plan calls for bringing specific policy decisions to the council in upcoming meetings.

Council members highlighted a variety of potential action items in their discussion Monday, from changing parking policies to finding ways to ensure people feel safe downtown.

Council member Shaun Palmer said he’d like to see the city quickly address parking and public safety policies, as well as find ways to make it easier for businesses to locate downtown.

Council member Patrick Keane said he’s willing to discuss policy changes, but voiced a need for caution, pointing out that issues like rent costs are outside of city oversight and the city will need to look at larger impacts connected to any policy changes.

Council President Brooke Carlson said she heard a lot of support for finding action the city can take to improve downtown and help businesses recover, but she also heard a need for more specific proposals in the process.

Zelms said many of those discussions are already underway and some action could be seen shortly, but she also acknowledged that some change will require council action, since it could require staff to shift away from other priorities to address downtown issues.

Steinhauser said citywide benefits could be seen with the shift in focus, since downtown properties generate 14% of all property taxes while only encompassing 1% of the city’s land mass.

“It exports value for the rest of the community,” she said, pointing to the tax revenue.

Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA director of community engagement, said Monday’s council discussion was the first of similar conversations that will be held by boards included in the downtown task force, with each looking at their role in the process and how they can contribute to the work to be done.

She said the goal is to define specific steps and proposals during the next two weeks.

Steinhauser said the continued conversations will be important, but it’s also key to remember what is already working in downtown Rochester.

“It’s really easy for us to say ‘this is what’s wrong and this is what’s wrong,’ but there is a lot that is right about downtown,” she said, pointing to businesses that are staying downtown and growing their businesses.