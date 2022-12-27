Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Downtown Rochester event pitch night returning for 2023

The Rochester Downtown Alliance will hold the Shark Tank-style event to determine awards for grants for new events after a two-year pause.

Pitch Night Event
Ivette Martinez, left, and Julie Johns make their pitch for the Med City Arts Festival during the Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night hosted by Rochester Downtown Alliance Jan. 14, 2020, at Discovery Square in downtown Rochester. Event organizers were pitching their ideas in hopes of winning up to three thousand dollars in grant funds.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 27, 2022 03:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A pitch night to determine who will receive support for proposed 2023 downtown events and activities will return in January after a two-year pause.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night premiered in 2020, before pausing amid the pandemic.

The evening of new pitches by up to 14 groups will held at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 in One Discovery Square, 202 Fourth St. SW.

The annual event grants have helped fund a variety of new downtown events for years including The Night Market and The Rochester Thaw music festival, which received funding as a result of the first Pitch Night in 2020.

Katie Adelman, the RDA director of content and communications, said the downtown organization received 23 grant applications this year, each seeking up to $3,000 from the $25,000 available to help launch a new event or activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of them didn’t request the full $3,000,” she said. “If they only need $500, the judges can award them what they think is needed.”

Each award will be determined through the Shark Tank-style pitch competition to a panel of community judges, with an added $500 up for grabs through a public vote of attendees.

With funds from the Destination Medical Center initiative being used, at least $10,000 of the grand funding will be awarded to groups hosting their events or activities in Peace Plaza as part of DMC’s Heart of the City activation strategy.

The RDA has a limited number of free tickets to attend Pitch Night. They can be claimed online at tinyurl.com/yvt4z6y6 . More information is also available on the RDA website at DowntownRochesterMN.com .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTEREVENTS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Sharyl Jean Chicos
Local
Spring Grove woman facing assault charges for beating daughter Christmas Eve
The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.
December 27, 2022 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Businesses Close 2022.png
Business
2022 in Review: A look back at a few of the Med City businesses that closed in 2022
Every year Rochester’s landscape changes as businesses close their doors leaving only memories and old signs behind. Here’s a quick rundown, in no particular order, of some notable closures in 2022.
December 27, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Chatfield map.png
Local
Chatfield Township crash injures 4 on Highway 52
The drivers and two passengers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
December 27, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
RPD - ROBBERY.png
Local
Two robberies reported in Rochester over weekend
One of the robberies occurred Tuesday morning at a Holiday gas station.
December 27, 2022 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe