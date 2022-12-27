Downtown Rochester event pitch night returning for 2023

ROCHESTER — A pitch night to determine who will receive support for proposed 2023 downtown events and activities will return in January after a two-year pause.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night premiered in 2020, before pausing amid the pandemic.

The evening of new pitches by up to 14 groups will held at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 in One Discovery Square, 202 Fourth St. SW.

The annual event grants have helped fund a variety of new downtown events for years including The Night Market and The Rochester Thaw music festival, which received funding as a result of the first Pitch Night in 2020.

Katie Adelman, the RDA director of content and communications, said the downtown organization received 23 grant applications this year, each seeking up to $3,000 from the $25,000 available to help launch a new event or activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of them didn’t request the full $3,000,” she said. “If they only need $500, the judges can award them what they think is needed.”

Each award will be determined through the Shark Tank-style pitch competition to a panel of community judges, with an added $500 up for grabs through a public vote of attendees.

With funds from the Destination Medical Center initiative being used, at least $10,000 of the grand funding will be awarded to groups hosting their events or activities in Peace Plaza as part of DMC’s Heart of the City activation strategy.

The RDA has a limited number of free tickets to attend Pitch Night. They can be claimed online at tinyurl.com/yvt4z6y6 . More information is also available on the RDA website at DowntownRochesterMN.com .