Downtown Rochester event series, Alive After Five, starts Aug. 17

The events include live music, children's activities, food and tours of the Rochester Art Center.

PopROCKS will kick off the Alive After Five summer event series at the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Rochester.
By Staff reports
Today at 1:58 PM

ROCHESTER — As Thursdays Downtown comes to a close, another summer event series with music, food and activities will start on Aug. 17.

The Alive After Five events, hosted by Experience Rochester, Rochester Art Center, Rochester Civic Theatre and Rochester Downtown Alliance, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza. The live music includes PopRocks on Aug. 17, Rhino on Aug. 24 and The White Keys on Aug. 31.

“Alive After Five is a wonderful example of collaboration with great partners and aligns with the Downtown Rochester Task Force recommendations to bring more activities to downtown in a variety of ways for the community,” Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, said in a statement. “We’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet and look forward to hosting Alive After Five at Mayo Civic Center over the next few weeks and more events in the future.”

The event will also have yard games, sidewalk chalk, photo booths, free tours of the Rochester Art Center and performers amongst the crowds.

For more information about Alive After Five, visit mayociviccenter.com/aliveafterfive.

By Staff reports
