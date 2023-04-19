Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward

ROCHESTER — The Downtown Rochester Task Force is seeking community feedback for a proposed action plan related to the long-term impacts of the pandemic on downtown Rochester.

The development of the action plan, which prioritizes short-term recommendations, is a result of community working sessions held earlier this year.

Community members are being encouraged to participate in a second round of public working sessions to provide feedback on recommendations included in the action plan. Once feedback is collected, a final plan is expected to be shared with the community in May.

Three working sessions are planned — two in-person and one virtual. All sessions will be facilitated in the same format. Participants are encouraged to attend one session.

A draft of the proposed action plan will be shared next week prior to the sessions.



ADVERTISEMENT

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Chateau Theatre.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Chateau Theatre.

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, which will be held online.

“We have been intentional in building the action plan together with downtown stakeholders,” said Patrick Seeb, executive director of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. “We are grateful for their input and guidance along this process. The feedback has been instrumental in building the recommendations for the action plan that we will work from moving forward.”

In March, the task force shared initial findings from the initial working sessions, which pointed to four major themes. A public survey was conducted to gather responses to the themes.

The four major themes are:



Promotion, activation, and programming.

Access to downtown.

Barriers to doing business.

Growing downtown.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force is using an accelerated model in creating an action plan to allow participants to identify concerns and work on solutions quickly.

The task force includes members from the city of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.