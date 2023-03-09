Downtown Rochester Task Force preparing to wrap up initial community work sessions

ROCHESTER — A variety of themes, from a desire to address how downtown is perceived to wanting to find new ways to support downtown business, have been identified in the first three community work sessions of the Downtown Rochester Task Force, and work is set to go online.

The fourth community work session, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, will be virtual, with access available through an online link, which will be sent to those who register online at tinyurl.com/38xzytfz

“It is the way forward to hear from the people that are most affected,” Rochester Kim Norton said of the effort to gauge needs and concerns related to downtown as it continues to emerge from the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read





While the next work session was expected to be the final event before resulting themes for future community discussions are identified, Norton announced this week that a youth-focused session is being planned.

“We have not had as many young voices and we know there are a number of young people in the downtown area,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once that event is held, task force members, who did not contribute to input during the community sessions, will work to identify the key themes raised by downtown business and property owners, as well as other community members who attended the events.

Each of the first three sessions included approximately 50 participants, with some overlap.

Task force members, who attended events to listen include representatives from the city, Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The members will identify the themes expected to become the topics of future community discussions, featuring local experts and community members as they seek to suggest options for an action plan, which is expected to include short-term and long-term work that can start as early as May.