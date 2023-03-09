99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Downtown Rochester Task Force preparing to wrap up initial community work sessions

Final community session for business owners and residents to help identify downtown concerns and goals is set to be held online Tuesday.

IMG_2089.jpg
The third Downtown Rochester Task Force community work session was held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria, 130 Fifth St. SW. The fourth session is slated to be held online Tuesday, March 14.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 09, 2023 12:56 PM

ROCHESTER — A variety of themes, from a desire to address how downtown is perceived to wanting to find new ways to support downtown business, have been identified in the first three community work sessions of the Downtown Rochester Task Force, and work is set to go online.

The fourth community work session, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, will be virtual, with access available through an online link, which will be sent to those who register online at tinyurl.com/38xzytfz

“It is the way forward to hear from the people that are most affected,” Rochester Kim Norton said of the effort to gauge needs and concerns related to downtown as it continues to emerge from the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read

While the next work session was expected to be the final event before resulting themes for future community discussions are identified, Norton announced this week that a youth-focused session is being planned.

“We have not had as many young voices and we know there are a number of young people in the downtown area,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once that event is held, task force members, who did not contribute to input during the community sessions, will work to identify the key themes raised by downtown business and property owners, as well as other community members who attended the events.

Each of the first three sessions included approximately 50 participants, with some overlap.

Task force members, who attended events to listen include representatives from the city, Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The members will identify the themes expected to become the topics of future community discussions, featuring local experts and community members as they seek to suggest options for an action plan, which is expected to include short-term and long-term work that can start as early as May.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Nicole Andrews
Rochester in Color
'Most people in Rochester are only separated by six degrees'
March 09, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Michael York: 'I have not lost anything. In fact, I think I’ve gained'
March 09, 2023 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
RCTC wresting
Prep
RCTC wrestling program in great spot after runner-up finish at nationals
March 09, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Student School Board
Local
Along program make Rochester Public Schools a case study in 'changed perspectives'
March 09, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Patricia McCallum Photographer taking pictures of her new husband Michael York outside Kensington Register Office
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
Michael York: 'I have not lost anything. In fact, I think I’ve gained'
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Stewartville girls basketball having special, spectacular season under head coach Liffrig
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff