Downtown Rochester Task Force shares initial feedback

ROCHESTER — Four themes have been identified following the initial community work sessions of the Downtown Rochester Task Force.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force invited the community and downtown businesses to participate in four work sessions to share specific challenges they are experiencing related to downtown, as well as potential goals for responding the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns and ideas were shared and the task force released is initial findings on Tuesday afternoon, reporting that feedback was grouped into four major themes:



Promotion, activation, and programming.

Access to downtown.

Barriers to doing business.

Growing downtown.

“The task force felt it was important to share the initial findings with the community before moving into the next phase of work," Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said in a statement announcing the initial results of the community conversations. "Each piece of information was analyzed and synthesized carefully. The themes identified will help our community prioritize the next steps in the process.”

Community members are being asked to review the initial findings report and provide feedback via a short online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KWZG8WG

In April, working sessions are expected to be organized with a focus on the four themes to identify potential immediate and short-term actions. The next round of working sessions will be open to the public.

“The model we are using to create the action plan is different from others. Our seven organizations are working collectively with the community to build a recovery plan,” Seeb said. “The challenges that the pandemic caused downtowns can be complex and takes more than one organization to solve.”

The Downtown Rochester Task Force is using an accelerated model to create an action plan, which will allow participants to identify concerns and work on solutions quickly. The goal is to present an action plan by mid-May 2023 to guide the Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the city of Rochester, DMC EDA, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc. and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

More information about the Downtown Rochester Task Force can be found on the Destination Medical Center website at dmc.mn.