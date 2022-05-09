Downtown sidewalk replacement starting with Third Street SW and parts of South Broadway and First avenues

ROCHESTER — Work to replace sections of downtown sidewalk is set to start Monday, May 16.

The sidewalk project along sections of Broadway Avenue and Third Street Southwest, will replace brick inlays installed in the 1980s, but the work will also address other tripping hazards and update sidewalks to meet federal American With Disabilities Act requirements.

The initial work on the $2.95 million project will include:



The west side of South Broadway Avenue from Third Street Southwest to Fourth Street Southwest.



The north side of Third Street Southwest from First Avenue east to the alley.



The east side of First Avenue Southwest from Third Street Southwest to the north in front of the Old City Hall building.

The work is expected to reduce a portion of southbound traffic on South Broadway Avenue to a single lane, but pedestrian access is expected to be maintained through the construction area with temporary wooden sidewalks.

Access to all businesses is expected to be maintained whenever sidewalk construction is not actively occurring in front of an entryway.

In an effort to limit the impact on downtown business, the overall project is scheduled to be completed in stages as more sidewalks along Broadway Avenue are addressed.

The first phase is slated to be completed by June 6, which is 10 days before the launch of Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Thursday’s Downtown events.

The overall project is expected to wrap up by Sept. 28.