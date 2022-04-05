Downtown sidewalk work approved with efforts to limit business impacts

ROCHESTER – A nearly $2 million contract to replace six blocks of Broadway Avenue sidewalks was approved Monday as efforts are being made to limit business impacts.

“That will only grow as we get the company on board,” city project manager Jaymi Wilson told the Rochester City Council on Monday when asked about efforts to make sure property owners and customers could access businesses.

She said the contract with Menomonie, Wisconsin-based Pember Cos. Inc. calls for having a staff member available at all times to address access questions from business owners once work starts.

Planned work will stretch from from the intersection of North Broadway and Second Street to the intersection of South Broadway and Fourth Street. It will also include sections of Third Street Southwest and First Avenue Southwest adjacent to the Old City Hall building

Additionally, Wilson said she’s working with staff from the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency to determine other steps that could make sure the process goes smoothly. Such efforts are likely to include signs to inform customers about access changes.

With a September completion date expected, council member Patrick Keane said he’s concerned but willing to move forward based on past experiences with similar efforts.

“It’s worrisome, but I’ll trust the good feedback I got on Business Forward (efforts) with the Heart of the City hopefully will be able to extend to this much smaller project,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s not disruptive to a fault.”

The overall budget for the sidewalk work is $2.6 million, with $581,000 for engineering and contingency expenses and $100,000 for new lighting and barriers.

The city has $2.95 million budgeted for the project, with $2.9 million earmarked from state Destination Medical Center funds.