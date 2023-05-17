Downtown Transit Center will relocate May 20

ROCHESTER — A Second Street Southwest street repair is causing a one-day shift for downtown bus stops.

On Saturday, May 20, bus stops normally located along Second Street Southwest between South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest — known collectively as the Downtown Transit Center — are being temporarily moved to Central Park, approximately four blocks to the north.

Six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on Second Street Northwest between First and Second avenues. All routes are expected to follow their current schedules

Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of Second Street Northwest, and routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of the street.