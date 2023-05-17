99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Downtown Transit Center will relocate May 20

Change in Saturday bus stops will make way for a Second Avenue Southwest street repair.

A Rochester map shows temporary transit stops planned for May 20, 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 3:27 PM

ROCHESTER — A Second Street Southwest street repair is causing a one-day shift for downtown bus stops.

On Saturday, May 20, bus stops normally located along Second Street Southwest between South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest — known collectively as the Downtown Transit Center — are being temporarily moved to Central Park, approximately four blocks to the north.

Six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on Second Street Northwest between First and Second avenues. All routes are expected to follow their current schedules

Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of Second Street Northwest, and routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of the street.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
