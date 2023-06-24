Doxies, small dogs owned Soldiers Field Park during Rochesterfest favorite Dachshund Dash

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
Nico, center, a young Dachshund, takes off from the start during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 5:24 PM

ROCHESTER — Soldiers Field Park was overrun with dogs during Rochesterfest Saturday, June 24, for the annual Dachshund Dash.

Some dogs sprinted to the finish line, while others found themselves distracted during the race. Some didn’t make it across the start line, but that’s what makes the race a crowd favorite.

The race is put on by the Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota. Some of board president Erin Underbakke’s favorite memories of the dash are of the distracted dogs.

062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
Rue, a senior Dachshund, runs toward the finish line during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“I specifically remember one dog that (after) ready, set, go, he just moseyed on around and was smelling everybody and smelling the grass,” she said. “He was just taking his time.”

The rescue started in 2002 with the mission of rescuing dogs 20 pounds and under. Underbakke said that since she joined the rescue in 2009, there’s “always been a big need” for an organization to save small dogs.

The dash, which serves as a small fundraiser for the Small Dog Rescue, had three races: Doxies younger than 5 years old, doxies over five and a mixed breed race for all dogs under 20 pounds.

“It’s a community favorite,” Underbakke said. “It’s definitely a Rochesterfest favorite. We draw a pretty large crowd in.”

Small Dog Rescue places all dogs in foster families immediately. The organization is “always looking for volunteers and fosters to help out,” Underbakke said.

062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
Nico, center, a young Dachshund, competes during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
Two young Dachshunds smell each other before their heat during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
Nico looks for their owner at the finish line during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
A young Dachshund takes the lead during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
A crowd watches a heat of mixed breed dogs compete in Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062423-Rochesterfest Saturday-Dachshund Dash
A mixed breed dog looks for their owner at the finish line during Rochesterfest’s Dachshund Dash on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
