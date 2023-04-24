99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dozens of first responder agencies pay tribute to retired Zumbrota police officer

First responders from around the state, along with Zumbrota residents, gathered Monday to honor retired Zumbrota police officer and firefighter Gary Schroeder, Jr.

Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. passes the Zumbrota Fire Department, where he also served, on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Zumbrota. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:46 PM

Editor's note: If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

ZUMBROTA — On a chilly Monday afternoon, peace officers from dozens of law enforcement agencies from around Minnesota gathered to honor retired Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder, Jr., who died last week.

Zumbrota residents, members of the Zumbrota Fire Department and others gathered stood silently while members of his family and local departments drove through downtown Zumbrota.

Schroeder, 46, served on the force for 18 years before medically retiring at the end of 2020. He also served on the Zumbrota Fire Department for many years and previously worked for the Grand Meadow and Alden police departments.

Find more news important to you

"He was a very well-known person in this community," Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan told the Post Bulletin. "He was a social butterfly, he loved talking."

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Schroeder's retirement due to PTSD, he pushed for the department to partner with a mental health provider to help fellow officers who are suffering from PTSD, a partnership that the department plans to utilize to help process his death, Callahan said.

Schroeder died by suicide April 17, 2023.

"He was very open about PTSD and mental health and very proactive on getting help," Callahan said. "Unfortunately for him, he suffered greatly."

He was known to frequent the Zumbrota VFW, where he would talk with veterans and was active within the community to help battle PTSD.

“He would come down here a lot and have coffee, and he’d always have a Mountain Dew," VFW member Byron Boraas said. Despite Schroeder not being a VFW member, members of the organization felt like they had to do something for him, Boraas said.

Schroeder's death is likely to be considered a line-of-duty death because it stems from his medical retirement due to PTSD, according to Callahan.

Schroeder and his wife were both avid hunters, often taking trips out west to hunt elk, but even during some of those trips he would help other people by taking veterans who also suffered from PTSD through the group Invisible Wounds.

At home, he seemed always to be tinkering with automotive-related things while also tending to his horses, sheep, goats, pigs and chickens at his property just outside of town where he welcomed different challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was a remarkable man who left a lasting impression on all that he had contact with," part of his online obituary reads. "He wasn’t afraid to share his feelings and cry with those who he loved and with anyone who needed help. He was very strong in his faith and fully trusted the Lord."

The Zumbrota Police Department encourages anyone who is experiencing distress to reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting to 988 or reaching out online at 988lifeline.org.

Gary Schroeder Jr.
Gary Schroeder Jr.
Contributed / Zumbrota Police Department

More photos from the procession:

Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A funeral is held for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. in Zumbrota on Monday, April 24, 2023. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. travels through Zumbrota on Monday, April 24, 2023. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. passes by VFW Post 5727 in Zumbrota on Monday, April 24, 2023. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month. Byron Boraas, a member of the VFW, said Schroeder, who wasn't a member of the VFW, would join some of the members in having their morning coffee and would always have a Mountain Dew. "We felt we had to do something for Gary," said Boraas.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A flag hangs from a tow truck outside Berg's Towing & Repair after a funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. passed by in Zumbrota on Monday, April 24, 2023. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
Members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Posse stand at attention as a funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. passes by VFW Post 5727 in Zumbrota on Monday, April 24, 2023. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. passes by VFW Post 5727 in Zumbrota on Monday, April 24, 2023. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month. Byron Boraas, a member of the VFW, said Schroeder, who wasn't a member of the VFW, would join some of the members in having their morning coffee and would always have a Mountain Dew. "We felt we had to do something for Gary," said Boraas.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Funeral Procession for Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr
A funeral procession for former Zumbrota police officer Gary Schroeder Jr. passes the Zumbrota Fire Department, where he also served, on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Zumbrota. Schroeder died by suicide earlier this month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
20230329_093218.jpg
Business
Rochester's ABC & Toy Zone to close on May 28
April 24, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 23-29, 2023
April 24, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bookbox.jpg
Local
BookBox gets official launch with ceremony Thursday
April 24, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


All City Boys Golf
Prep
Rochester boys golf at a glance: Mayo's Ahn, Lourdes' Rich return to chase section titles
April 24, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
102320.S.RPB.MAYO.JM.FOOTBALL.049.jpg
College
Winona State's Cayden Holcomb showing signs of potential football stardom
April 24, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
120221-AFFORDABLE-HOUSING-9085.jpg
Local
New idea generated for Olmsted County environmental work
April 24, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Nate Maggie Grey Duck 02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
This week: Godzilla at Pop's Art Theater; drama at RCTC; JT and the Gunslingers at North Star Bar
April 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed