Draft of Rochester 5-year transit plan available for public review

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit has prepared an update the Rochester Transit Development Plan, which covers all aspects of RPT management and services over the next five years, including fixed-route service, paratransit and RPT facilities.

RPT took the results of the community feedback it received and analysis of system performance and developed recommendations for changes and improvements to its current fixed-routes as well as improvements to paratransit services.

A copy of the draft plan is available for public review at the project website, rochestertdp.com .

Comments can be submitted via a link provided on the project webpage. There will also be a public hearing to consider adoption of the plan at the Dec. 5 Rochester City Council meeting.

Any interested persons can provide comment written or orally at the public hearing. For details on how to attend the meeting via Zoom, go to the City Council meetings webpage, rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings.

