Drazkowski, Drenckhahn counter each other's ideas during Senate District 20 candidate forum in Red Wing

RED WING — While Rep. Steve Drazkowski and Brad Drenckhahn found some common ground on water quality and term limits, the two Minnesota Senate District 20 candidates displayed their differing approaches to state politics during Tuesday evening's League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing.

Drazkowski, a Republican who currently represents House District 21B, used his opening statement to talk about Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

"The behavior we have seen in the loss of freedom in this state is palpable out there with the people of Minnesota," he said. "My effort in the reason I'm running for the Minnesota Senate is to make sure we undo things in (Minnesota statute) Chapter 12 that allowed this governor to do what he did."

Drenckhahn, the DFL candidate and former mayor of Zumbrota, took a different approach during the debate, emphasizing compromise and working together to solve issues.

"I grew up in the 80s, and the president was Ronald Reagan and the speaker of the House was Tip O'Neill, and I heard a story once that even though they argued like cats and dogs during the day, at night their families would have dinner together," Drenckhahn said. "That's the way government used to be, and that's the way that it should be still."

The two agreed on supporting term limits for members of the Minnesota Legislature, and that preserving water quality on the Mississippi River is important. However, the candidates offered varying viewpoints on topics such as education, abortion and issues impacting farmers.

On education, Drazkowski referenced his proposed Minnesota Education Freedom Act, which he worked on with GOP House 20A candidate Pam Altendorf — "Help us liberate those people who can't send their kids to different schools and get them the quality education they're being deprived of here in the state of Minnesota," he asked the crowd. For Drenckhahn, he said he supports better access to early childhood education and does not support public funding for private and charter schools.

When asked about abortion, Drenckhahn brought up his mother, wife and daughters: "They want someone in St. Paul who's going to go up there and fight for their rights as women, and that's the reason why I'm doing this," he said. "I respect the rights of my daughters to choose." Drazkowski said his 100% pro-life voting record won't change, and said "people in Minnestoa are getting played by the Democrats on this issue." Drenckhahn offered a rebuttal, saying that Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., want to outlaw abortion nationally.

Drenckhahn said health care access is his top issue for area farmers: "There are ways to get health care to small family farms and small businesses, and we got to find a way to do that." Drazkowski suggested lowering property taxes for farmers, cutting the state's Beginning Farmer Loan Program and "(removing) the teeth out of the DNR and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that continually stifle ... farm production."