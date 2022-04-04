Drazkowski, Jacob earn GOP endorsements for Senate, House seats

MAZEPPA — Two GOP candidates earned their party's endorsement, and one race will head to the August primary in Senate District 20 and its associated Minnesota House districts.

On Saturday, at an endorsing convention for Senate District 20 and House Districts 20A and 20B, state Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, earned 70% of the delegates' voted on the first ballot to earn the Republican Party endorsement for Senate District 20, which covers eastern Olmsted and northwestern Winona counties in the south up through Wabasha and Goodhue counties with a single township in Dakota County added.

State Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, earned 30% of the vote.

At a debate between the two candidates, Haley, who currently serves as the House Minority Whip in the state legislature, said on March 9 that she would not commit to abiding by the endorsement process. She repeated that again Monday.

"I’m going to take some time to think about it and talk to my supporters," Haley said, referring to herself as a pragmatic Republican. "I have a lot of great supporters, and people appreciate my leadership here."

With the filing period for state races set for May 17-31, 2022, with a withdrawal deadline of June 2, Haley technically could re-file for her House seat, however she called that option unlikely.

"There’s a couple of good candidates for the seat," she said. "I don’t see doing that to people who've put in all this effort."

For his part, Drazkowski said he will begin focusing on getting his own message out to general election voters.

"At this point, we’re running against whoever the Democrat is," he said. "I’m hoping Rep. Haley will respect the will of the over 400 delegates and alternates."

Drazkowski and Haley were running to fill the seat being vacated by state Sen. Mike Goggin, who announced his retirement after being first elected to the Senate in 2016.

Steve Jacob Post Bulletin file photo

With Drazkowski running for the Senate, his seat – newly redistricted House 20B – sees Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob earning the GOP endorsement. Jacob, who ran unopposed within the Republican Party, was endorsed unanimously.

For House District 20A – what has been Haley's seat – neither candidate could earn the 60% necessary to earn the party's endorsement. Pam Altendorf of Red Wing saw her vote total from delegates go as low as 40.8% at the convention, while Jesse Johnson of Cannon Falls saw his rise to 59.2 percent before ending at a 55%-45% total after six ballots.

With the vote seemingly deadlocked, the race will be decided by the voters during the statewide primary Aug. 9.

While there are no official candidate filings yet, according to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board, Drazkowski will face former Zumbrota Mayor Brad Drenckhahn on the DFL side. No candidates from the DFL have registered for House District 20A or 20B seats since redistricting, according to the CFB.

While the endorsements were the big news from the weekend, on March 28, 2022, a group from the Republican Party of Wabasha County met to vote out Bev Snow as the county's party chairwoman. Snow had held the position for many years, but the group cited violations of the county GOP constitution to have her formally removed, which was confirmed in an email from Mike Lonergan, executive director of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Travis Dunn, who will take over – at least temporarily – the party leadership in the county, said his goal is to focus on moving forward to engage voters and working to be transparent in the party's dealings within the county.

"This is about fairness and positivity going forward," Dunn said.

Drazkowski added that while Snow had served the party for many years, she's also begun to show favoritism for one Republican candidate over another, something that, while not against the rules, was certainly frowned upon.

"She was doing that with the governor’s race," he said. "She's a big (state Sen. Paul) Gazelka supporter, and she held fundraisers for him at her house. You don’t do that."