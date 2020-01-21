Rochester students cited the need for change Monday, and they called for action.
“What are you doing with your individual lives?” University of Minnesota Rochester senior Victoria Ajayi asked a crowd of approximately 400 gathered for the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. “We Have a Dream” breakfast.
Ajayi was joined by Century High School sophomore Salma Abdi and John Marshall High School junior Maimuna Aden for a panel discussion regarding youth participation in carrying out King’s dream.
Abdi, however, said it isn’t up to one generation.
She acknowledged that state and local elected officials were in the audience, along with business and community leaders. All, she said, have an opportunity to make change by learning about each other.
“It’s people learning about others’ cultures, others’ identities, what they grew up with, how their childhood was different than mine, and yet how we are similar, and learning about that and bringing everyone together,” she said of her vision for Rochester.
Aden said it’s also important to turn words into action, suggesting that the work goes beyond one day or one group.
“If you are not doing something, change is not going to be forced,” she said.
The students acknowledged that changes have been made since King made his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, but also that inequities remain.
W.C. Jordan, president of the state NAACP branch, also pointed to continued inequities during an afternoon program celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr.
“All is not well in our community,” he said.
Jordan said a variety of actions in King’s spirit are needed to produce change in Minnesota as it struggles with a variety of disparities, including having the nation’s 12th highest black-to-white prison ratio, one of the worst graduation rates for young people of color and a median income for black households that is less than half that of white households.
Acknowledging similar challenges, Aden said she sees the growing diversity in the community on a daily basis.
“Every time I walk into a classroom, I can see every ethnicity,” she said.
Ajayi said as the community becomes more diverse, it also needs to address inclusion. She said the ongoing efforts are an extension of King’s dream.
“I don’t think Dr. Martin Luther King would be surprised about what is going on today,” she said, adding that he acknowledged change would take time.
She said the fact that work toward racial equality and inclusion still needs to be done is disappointing, but it’s an “expected disappointment.”
At the same time, the students said King’s words and legacy help show them that change can be made without letting anger lead to violence.
“There’s so much anger sometimes when you think about these different things, when you think about injustice and what happened to your friends of whoever, but he really responded, when they were throwing bottles at him, with creativity, with his words, with his knowledge, with patience,” Ajayi said.
Seeking to turn words into action, approximately 100 people gathered after the breakfast program to march through downtown, echoing the calls for racial justice and inclusion.
“It reminds us that there is work to do today, but it also gives us hope for the future,” Mayor Kim Norton said during the rally to kick off the march.
Wale Elegbede of the Rochester NAACP branch also cited a need for more work during the organization’s “People’s Program” following the march.
“There’s been a lot of progress we’ve seen throughout the year," he said. "But, we’re still not done, and we have to be honest about that.”
He said local NAACP members plan to develop a strategy for this year and the near future.
“We’re not just planning for planning sake,” he said, citing the need for tangible action that was sought by the students during the early forum.
During the afternoon NAACP forum, panelists suggested mentorship and civic engagement as key ways to inspire change in the community.
“It only takes one person to make a difference,” said Crystal Henry-Smith, who has been mentoring local students.
Jordan said participants in the day’s events show “plenty of soldiers in the struggle” are ready to help achieve King’s dream, which he said will benefit everyone wanting to be a voice for change.
“He was our champion, and he should be the champion for the whole world,” he said.