Even if they weren't part of "Downton Abbey," one of the most successful series in television history, the 35 original costumes on display around Rochester would appeal to any connoisseur of clothing.
They are works of art in their own right, said Amy Noble Seitz, CEO of Exhibits Development Group, the operators of the Chateau.
But rabid fans of the show are likely to experience the exhibit in an entirely different way. Knowing, for example, that one of the originals on display was worn by Maggie Smith, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, could induce swooning and "shaking," Seitz said. Best keep the smelling salts within range.
"Dressing the Abbey," a six-week exhibition of the show's costumes, began Monday and runs through April 8. They will be showcased in three public locations around Rochester: 25 of the costumes are displayed in the Elizabethan Room of the Kahler Hotel, eight at The Historic Chateau Theatre, and two at The History Center of Olmsted County.
"We did that so the community can see of these beautiful buildings," Seitz said during a press conference at the Chateau Wednesday. "What we're doing at the Chateau is showing how we're working together with the community, to be good stewards of culture centers."
Visitors can purchase tickets to "Dressing the Abbey" at Chateau at www.chateaurochester.com. Adult general admission is $15. $5 for youths.
The BBC series depicted the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants from 1912 to 1926. The clothing was an integral part of the story, featuring the aristocratic and extravagant styles of the landed gentry and the plain, working class clothes of the household help. The show almost rivaled a Super Bowl in terms of popularity at one point.
Part of its appeal was how the show captured the fashions of the period and how they evolved during a period of turbulence and change. The bustles of the Victorian Age went out, replaced by the more modern threads of women who went to work.
"They're really beautiful," Seitz said of the costumes. "The premise of the show is really about the changing fashion of the times."
The exhibit began in Rochester and heads to Long Island after its six-week run here. Bringing the exhibit to the Med City was spearheaded by a partnership of Mayo, The Chateau and benefactors John and Lillian Mathews.
"Getting this exhibition to Rochester — you guys have no idea how many people around the universe are extremely envious of that," Seitz said.
Officials declined to say how much it cost to bring the exhibit to Rochester.
"History aside, you can fall in love with these costumes and the workmanship," said Matt Dacy, chairman of the Mayo Clinic Heritage program. "These are really works of art."