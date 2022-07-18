Dressing up in history at Forestville

FORESTVILLE, Minn. — Temperatures in the 80s are not ideal for clothes from the 1860s.

Regardless, about half of the approximately 40 visitors to Historic Forestville Sunday stepped up to play dress-up at the first-ever trunk show there.

People concluding their tours of the 19th century Fillmore County village were invited to try on authentic 1860s attire.

“You’re never too old to play dress up,” said Susan Rader, interpreter at Historic Forestville.

Margaret and David Peterson, both of St. Cloud, Minn., tried on some layers of period pieces after touring the village Sunday afternoon. They posed next to a carriage while Rader used a cell phone to take pictures of the pair in the garb.

“Take off your glasses, hon,” Margaret suggested to her husband. “They’re too modern.”

The trunk show was Rader’s idea on how to put to use costume clothes that fill two upstairs storage rooms in one of the historic buildings. She chose outer layers that are easy to slip on over clothes and don’t take much adjusting.

The clothes had been used for living history enactments at the village. The living history aspect was retired to allow visitors on tour to experience more history at the village than just one time period staff and volunteers were re-enacting, said Heather Hill, visitor services lead at Historic Forestville.

Now tours touch on the area before European settlers arrived and talk about the history of the town until it was all but abandoned after the general store closed in 1910.

“It’s really allowed us to broaden the story now,” Hill said.

Hill said she was glad people were willing to dress up.

“Most of the clothing for men was made out of wool,” she said. “And it’s 85 and humid out today.”

Hill’s son, Henry, 10, walked around much of the day in a cotton shirt, wool waistcoat and wool hat. He said he enjoyed the look and feel of the older clothes despite the heat.

“I think people should take pride in their clothing,” he said.

Hill said staff chose a slow Sunday to test interest in the trunk show. More will likely be held in October, she added.

The addition of the trunk show was one of the new events added for visitors this year. The village is hosting free concerts throughout the summer. Becky Schlegel performs there July 23; Root River Jam is there July 30 and Charlie Parr performs Aug. 27.

The Historic Village also added an equine program. A schedule of those is available at www.mnhs.org/forestville .

