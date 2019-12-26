For more than three decades, Donna Drews’ holiday season plans have included the likes of Andy Williams, Kenny Rogers, the Oak Ridge Boys, Lorie Line and others.
“Christmas was a big deal, and I loved it,” the former Mayo Civic Center executive director said.
Drews' June retirement means this holiday season was the first in recent history without her needing to worry about concert details.
Leaving amid plans to transfer operations of the city-owned facility to a private contractor, Drews said she sought to step down “with a certain dignity and grace.”
Since her retirement, the Rochester native said she’s devoted time to family and a variety of projects that went unfinished throughout the years.
Instead of making lists for the week ahead, she can spend more time with family members who too often put up with her hectic schedule. Now, plans include a February vacation with her husband, John Boespflug. That's a time when Civic Center activity typically heats up.
A crafter, she also has a long-delayed mission.
“I have a room in my house, which I call my ‘room of good intentions’ and I need to go through that because there are a lot of unfinished projects there,” she said.
STARTING BIG
Drews started working as the Civic Center’s assistant director of promotions in 1986, shortly before the facility’s arena opened.
“It was really a big deal for Rochester,” she said of the new venue. “At the time, the only other building on this side of Broadway that was even near the Civic Center was the Post Bulletin.”
The 5,000-seat space, designed for everything from high school sports to concerts, was quickly put into action.
“We went through what every building calls a honeymoon period and had some really great shows and some really, really different events,” Drews said, noting the first booked concert featured Roy Clark and Mel Tillis.
She said many of the early concerts drew crowds larger than anything the city had seen before.
“How that affected the community was amazing,” she said, noting an early Oak Ridge Boys show filled all available seats and sparked other activity.
“We heard that was the biggest day Apache Mall had ever had in history,” she recalled, noting that many concert-goers were looking for other activities in a time before many downtown restaurants emerged.
The new activity was welcomed, but Drews acknowledged not all shows were a hit.
The Ice Capades, for instance, was an early disappointment
“At the time, they were still pretty big, but when you try to do a run of five shows, which that was, we had, combined, maybe a sellout and a half,” she said.
The goal was to find what worked in the developing market.
“It was one experiment after another,” she said.
One music genre quickly emerged as a top draw and remains a solid choice for promoters wanting to fill seats today.
“The one thing that sold consistently was country,” Drews said, acknowledging she’s not a fan of the music but is a fan of the artists she met along the way.
PLAYING FAVORITES
Asked about her favorite performers, the list is dominated by country artists — Lorretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap, the Statler Brothers and Alan Jackson.
“They were real,” she said. “They were genuine.”
One of her favorite concerts, however, was the city’s Moody Blues performance, which featured a full orchestra.
Shows like Bon Jovi, Ratt and Poison drew enthusiastic crowds of young people through the years.
But it wasn’t all about music, she said.
“One of the best events we did every year, and I found to be so ingratiating, was WWE,” she said, noting the World Wrestling Entertainment shows drew diverse crowds dominated by families.
“Those kids just had a ball, and everyone was just there to have fun,” she added.
She said finding events like that, whether concerts, kids shows or other performances, was a highlight of her career because she knew people were enjoying themselves.
Local activities, such as the Festival of Trees and local trade shows, also provided unique experiences for Drews and many area residents.
BOOKING CHALLENGES
Still, Drews said the challenge was always to meet expectations of a community with varied interests, which wasn’t always possible. Requests for acts like The Eagles, The Grateful Dead and Neil Diamond in the early years were simply unrealistic.
“When the arena opened in ‘87, we heard ‘when’s Neil Diamond coming?’ over and over,” she said. “He’s not coming. When he can sell out the Met Center three nights in a row, you think he’s going to come to Rochester and play to an audience of 5,000?”
The same holds true today, and Drews said the goal was to look for acts that could fill seats, build excitement and make sure promoters didn’t lose money. Such efforts brought Bob Dylan, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow and The Judds throughout the years, as well as a host of others.
Drews said two acts remained just outside of her grasp — ZZ Top and Def Leppard.
“We just couldn’t nail it, because we weren’t far enough from the Cities or they were playing Des Moines or La Crosse,” she said.
Location was a challenge from the day the arena opened, she said. Bands that play each year at the State Fair or at a regional casino won’t book shows in Rochester, which would detract from their other performances. Likewise, college towns such as Mankato and La Crosse have built-in audiences for many shows.
Drews said she hopes ASM Global, which will take over center operations next month, will have the ability to convince new promoters to test the Rochester market.
At the same time, her single piece of advice — ”Stay humble” — points to a need to not overshoot expectations.
While several Mayo Civic Center staff members have decided to leave the facility since it was announced that the city would hand over operations to a private entity, Drews noted many people remain on staff with experience that could prove invaluable during the transition.
David Silker, facility operations manager, is among them.
With contracts for ASM operations and a new food and beverage operator — Spectra — finalized in the last week, Silker said remaining Civic Center staff have been offered jobs with the private operators and many have signed on.
He said he expects staff to remain committed to providing outstanding experiences at the center, much like they did when working for Drews.
“We all put our hearts and souls into this job and this building,” he said, noting Drews had special insight into the local market.
LOOKING AHEAD
Drews said the dedicated staff is something she misses most in retirement, adding that leaving them was a difficult decision.
She had already planned to retire in September when she turned 65, but opted to leave early as the transition unfolded, citing concerns about how it was being presented to the Rochester City Council and public.
She said needing to relate the possibility of staff cuts and other comments to Civic Center employees was “devastating” in her final months.
Still, she said she’s confident the transition has the potential to provide positive outcomes from the city, as well as remaining staff.
City Administrator Steve Rymer, who spearheaded efforts to create a transition plan, said Drews’ input provided some stability in a time of transition and uncertainty.
“One of the first people I talked to was Donna,” he said of initial efforts.
Transitioning to private operator wasn’t a new idea. The option was considered in 2000, before Drews was named as the center’s new executive director, and it’s been a topic of conversation amid many changes, including when Civic Center operations became its own city department and a variety of expansion projects, including the latest $84 million renovation and expansion.
Like many of the changes in the last 33 years, Drews said she feels a mix of politics and occasional miscommunication had an impact on recent decisions, and she continues to caution about speculation regarding a complex industry.
Still, she said she wouldn’t trade the decision to leave her Kahler Hotel job to start working for Rochester more than three decades ago.
“(It was the) biggest risk I had ever taken in my life and was also the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said. “I never looked back.”