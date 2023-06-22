Driftless National Park idea shelved for Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Sean Macaday put hundreds of hours of work into a plan to connect Minnesota state parks and public lands into a unified Driftless National Park.

Less than a month after unveiling that plan, he’s putting it on the shelf.

Public pushback led Macaday, an outdoor enthusiast a meteorologist at KIMT television, to rescind his proposal and find other ways to preserve and promote his adopted Driftless home.

When Minnesota Rep. Steve Jacob, R-Altura, saw the idea come across his Facebook feed, it was a surprise. If anyone was going to know about such an effort, it would be Jacob.

“I was taken aback,” he said. “I was just beside myself when I saw that.”

Jacob is a member of the Minnesota Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee. As a commissioner on the Winona County Board, he has sat on the Whitewater Joint Powers Board for more than decade; is a liaison to his soil and water conservation district and sits on the Winona County Planning Commission. He’s also the fourth generation to farm his family’s blufftop land near Altura.

These are all groups that should have been included in drafting such a plan.

Jacob said he couldn’t imagine the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources relinquishing stewardship of a Whitewater State Park, calling it a “gem” of Minnesota.

From lukewarm to frigid

The DNR has not endorsed nor shot down the idea, but released a statement regarding the proposal Wednesday.

“The DNR is not a proponent or partner of this proposal,” the statement said. “We have only just begun to review the proposal, and thus we do not have a position on it at this time.”

Jacob invited Macaday to talk about the plan at a post-legislative session town hall meeting in Kellogg June 15.

Macaday arrived to find about 200 people who weren’t happy with him. He received boos as he presented his idea.

“It was feral,” he said.

However, at the end, he said he received some applause as he shared his general hopes to preserve the Driftless area.

In hindsight, the pushback was understandable, Macaday said.

“They deserved a greater say earlier before I put this idea out there that would impact their lives.”

The region is known as the Driftless area because the bluffs and land formations have been untouched by glaciers each of the last three ice ages and haven’t filled in with glacial debris, known as drift.

The area features land formations that are hundreds of millions of years old. It’s also home to 100 species of plants and animals listed as either threatened or endangered in Minnesota.

Public vs. private

The meeting revealed to Macaday a grassroots desire to care for and maintain the area. He started the project surprised with how little land within the Driftless area is publicly owned or managed.

Jacob said publicly owned doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better managed.

“I don’t think Sean knew that farmers, we consider ourselves to be a solution to the environment, not the problem,” Jacob said. “You look at the state lands, it’s too much to manage.”

Adding another level of government wouldn’t help, he said.

Mcaday said bringing in federal resources and management would add more financial resources and streamline preservation and restoration efforts.

Jacob said he isn’t so sure.

“We want local control. We want our township-level government to be relevant,” Jacob said.

Macaday said he realizes he made a few missteps in drafting and unveiling his idea.

“My mistake was not having someone in that area, who lives and breathes that area, plan this alongside me,” Macaday said.

Macaday said it was not only a mistake, but, on reflection, inconsiderate and disrespectful. His plan was to unveil the plan and hold public meetings to discuss it.

“I was hoping to put the idea to them,” he said.

His other mistake?

Making the idea look so good.

Drafting the Driftless plan

From mid December 2022 through April, Macaday spent hundreds of hours researching, writing and designing three plans that would connect a swath of land from about Carly State Park, Whitewater State Park to the Kellogg-Weaver Dunes scientific and natural area preserve into a larger, cohesive park to, hopefully, be managed and funded by the National Park Service.

“People were commenting, this is way too detailed, there has to be someone, a government agency or someone, behind it,” he said. “No, it’s just me, just putting it forward for consideration.”

“It looks as professionally produced as any of these documents produced with all the graphs and information in it,” Jacob said.

He said over the years, his parents and grandparents heard rumblings of pulling their farm and lands around it into government ownership.

In the 1920s, the Izaak Walton League proposed federal protections and designation to a portion of the Upper Mississippi River. Decades ago, a group proposed turning Wisconsin’s Devils Lake Park in Sauk County, Wisconsin, into a state park. In 2007, a man named Bryan Stanley published a book proposing a Driftless National Park that would have designated the entirety of Crawford County, Wisconsin, as a National Park.

Jacob said the proposal brings at the very least the idea that top-down management and acquisition of land is still alive.

“Before it was like a conspiracy theory,” he said. “The theory and the fear has been validated so to speak.”

Macaday said it wasn’t a conspiracy that’s behind his push. He recalls moving to the area in 2017 and crossing the Mississippi River at La Crosse, Wisconsin, and La Crescent, Minnesota.

“The bluffs were so big and magnificent,” he said.

The plan was his attempt to preserve what he fell in love with.

Jacob and other critics said inviting thousands of visitors to the area wouldn’t help.

Too many visitors?

“How does bringing tens of thousands of additional people traipsing around in the community, how does this protect these fragile ecosystems?” he rhetorically asked.

Macaday said he unveiled his plan not as a finished document, but a proposal local communities could add to and critique. Any possibility of national park designation would be decades away, he added.

The newest national park, the New River Gorge in West Virginia, took decades of advocacy for designation after President Jimmy Carter designated the area a national river in 1978.

In order for a park to be established, Congress must first authorize the National Park Service to conduct a special resource study to determine whether the region meets the criteria of national significance, suitability and feasibility. Or, a member of Congress can introduce a draft bill that allows the Park Service to take an initial look at the proposed new park area. If that preliminary work seems promising, the Park Service can go back to Congress and ask that a fully funded special resource study of the area be made.

Either way, Macaday knew the effort could be decades in the making.

For now, it’s not going anywhere. Macaday said he learned a lot from the experience and is looking to work with local residents and leaders to help make their ideas to preserve and promote the area a reality.

“That’s the core of the idea,” he said. “How do we protect a piece of this really, really well.”