Driver arrested after van struck by train near downtown Rochester
The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
A person was arrested Wednesday morning after the van they were driving was hit by a Canadian Pacific train near downtown Rochester.
Few details were available Wednesday about the incident, which took place about 10:45 a.m. near the Pawn America at 770 First Ave. SE.
"The driver of the van did not appear to be injured and was walking outside the van following the crash," according to Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson.
The driver, whom police did not name Wednesday, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
