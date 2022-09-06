Driver arrested for pointing gun at other driver over the weekend

ROCHESTER — A 37-year-old Rochester man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver while driving under the influence, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The man was arrested near the intersection of 48th Street and East River Road when law enforcement noted the smell of alcohol on the man.

A firearm was located on the front driver's floorboard.

While in custody, the man kicked a squad door and refused to conduct any field sobriety tests.

The man also threatened the family of a deputy once the man was brought to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.