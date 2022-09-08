SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Driver avoids serious injury in Wednesday night single-vehicle crash to evade deer in Rochester

After crashing into a tree to avoid the deer, a 21-year-old woman's car caught fire. She came away from the crash without serious injury.

OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 08, 2022 10:30 AM
ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old woman who swerved into a tree to avoid hitting a deer around 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, walked away without serious injury, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the woman was headed eastbound on County Club Road when she swerved to avoid a deer, lost control and struck a large tree on the 8200 block of County Club Road. At some point, the vehicle started on fire.

Both the woman and her passenger were treated and released on scene without serious injuries.

The Byron Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fire.

