News | Local

Driver charged with misdemeanor in crash that killed bicyclist in June

James Everett Hanson, 62, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with failure to yield the right of way.

062521-pieper-memorial-8657.1.jpg
A roadside memorial has been erected along Country Club Road June 25, 2021 where Rochester resident Steve Pieper was killed while riding his bike. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 04, 2021 08:40 AM
The driver of the truck in an crash in June in which a bicyclist was killed has been charged with failing to yield.

James Everett Hanson, 62, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with misdemeanor failure to yield the right of way. The criminal complaint was filed on Sept. 28. Hanson is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Nov. 23, according to court records.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 11:15 a.m. on June 22, 2021, to the intersection of 60th Avenue Southwest and Country Club Road Southwest for a report of a crash involving a truck and a bicyclist. The bicyclist, 48-year-old Stephen F. Pieper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman told deputies that she saw a "smaller-sized white dump truck that was proceeding through the intersection as a cyclist was traveling westbound on Country Club Drive and attempting to turn north onto 60th Avenue," the criminal complaint states. The woman said she saw the cyclist lose traction and skid directly underneath the truck, where he was run over.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain identified the vehicle that day as a 3500 dual-wheel Dodge Ram pickup.

Deputies interviewed Hanson, who said he was driving home on 60th Avenue Southwest to pick up some work equipment when he reached the intersection.

The criminal complaint states that Hanson told officers he stopped at the intersection, looked and saw no one coming before "gunn(ing) it to get across because it is a busy spot."

Hanson said he heard a noise, which confused him, but he immediately pulled over.

A crash reconstruction specialist with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office concluded that Hanson proceeded driving through the intersection without seeing Pieper, "who was traveling at a high rate of speed on Country Club Road." Pieper did not have a stop sign and attempted to avoid the crash, causing him to slide under the truck, the crash reconstruction specialist concluded.

Pieper, a husband and father of three, was described in his obituary as a man who lived life to his fullest and was passionate about biking, running and participating in triathlons.

