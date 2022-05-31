Driver dies in SE Rochester crash Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER — The driver of a vehicle that struck a power line pole and residence in southeast Rochester on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, has died, according to a Rochester Police spokesperson.

The driver, who has only been identified as a male at this time, was driving south on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester at 9:33 a.m. and crossed into the northbound lanes before striking a pole and residence on the 1000 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

The driver's cause of death is unclear at this time. No other people were injured as a result of the crash.

The crash closed a portion of Third Avenue Southeast on Tuesday morning, but the road has since reopened.