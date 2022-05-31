SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Driver dies in SE Rochester crash Tuesday morning

The vehicle was heading south on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a pole and residence.

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 31, 2022
ROCHESTER — The driver of a vehicle that struck a power line pole and residence in southeast Rochester on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, has died, according to a Rochester Police spokesperson.

The driver, who has only been identified as a male at this time, was driving south on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester at 9:33 a.m. and crossed into the northbound lanes before striking a pole and residence on the 1000 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

The driver's cause of death is unclear at this time. No other people were injured as a result of the crash.

The crash closed a portion of Third Avenue Southeast on Tuesday morning, but the road has since reopened.

Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
