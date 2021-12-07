SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Driver in Broadway crash that sent vehicle off 20-foot edge dies

James Opiyo Okwoyo, 59, was driving east across Broadway Ave. at 2:39 p.m. when another vehicle, traveling northbound and approaching 17th Street Southeast, T-boned Okwoyo's vehicle, according to an incident report from the Rochester Police Department. Okwoyo's vehicle went through a fence and off a 20-foot retaining wall as a result.

120321-RETAINING-WALL-CRASH-1009345.jpg
Rochester police and firefighters respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 07, 2021 02:32 PM
A Chaska, Minn., man was killed after a two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue South on Friday, Dec. 3, sent his car off a 20-foot embankment with a retaining wall.

James Opiyo Okwoyo, 59, was driving east across Broadway at 2:39 p.m. when his vehicle was T-boned by another vehicle traveling northbound approaching 17th Street Southeast. The collision caused Okwoyo's vehicle to be sent through a fence and off a 20-foot retaining wall where it landed upside down, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was not cited in the crash.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the incident.

120321-RETAINING-WALL-CRASH-9271.jpg
1/3: Rochester police and firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
