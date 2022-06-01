SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 1
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Driver in Rochester fatal crash Tuesday identified

David Sherwin, 57, of Rochester, was identified as the man killed in a Tuesday crash in Rochester.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 01, 2022 09:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Authorities have identified the man killed in a Rochester single-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 31, 2022, as David Sherwin.

Sherwin, 57, of Rochester, was traveling southbound on the 1000 block of Third Avenue South in 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche around 9:33 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, striking a power pole and a house, according to witness statements, said Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Also Read
received_3266067797011610.jpeg
Members Only
Business
New food truck to put an Indian twist on familiar global street food
Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
June 01, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Schools
Exclusive
Local
'Has anyone asked the students?': RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
“I think by this time next year, we’ll be having a different conversation," Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester Police Department said about student violence. "We’ll be having a conversation about how we’ve started to come out of this and that we’ve put it behind us. I hope. I pray.”
June 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Ex-Michaels restaurant sells for $5.5 million in downtown Rochester
Members Only
Business
Demolition of former Michaels Restaurant in Rochester's downtown to start this summer
Rochester's BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, filed a permit May 27 for the “Demo and removal of one story structure constructed of lumber and masonry. The existing basement wall and slabs to remain. (11, 13, 15, 17 Broadway Ave S).”
May 31, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Sherwin was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulane to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester following medical treatment at the scene. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Moilanen said the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency with the man.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRASHES
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Caden Olson
Local
Police ask for help in finding missing teen
Caden Olson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and Caucasian. He was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, in a purple sweatshirt, blue jeans, red and black Adidas shoes and thick black glasses.
June 01, 2022 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Century Top Grads.png
Local
Century High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates
Century High School 2022 Top Grads
June 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century Grads List.png
Local
Century High School Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Century High School.
June 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 01, 2022 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe