Driver in Rochester fatal crash Tuesday identified

ROCHESTER — Authorities have identified the man killed in a Rochester single-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 31, 2022, as David Sherwin.

Sherwin, 57, of Rochester, was traveling southbound on the 1000 block of Third Avenue South in 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche around 9:33 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, striking a power pole and a house, according to witness statements, said Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Sherwin was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulane to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester following medical treatment at the scene. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Moilanen said the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency with the man.