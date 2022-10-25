Driver injured following Spring Valley crash
The truck and semi crashed at the intersection of Highway 16 and Fillmore County Road 39 on Monday afternoon.
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Spring Valley resident had injuries following an afternoon crash Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
A 2009 Ford F250 and 2006 RMW semi were traveling on Minnesota Highway 16 and crashed in the intersection of Fillmore County Road 39, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. The road was wet due to Monday’s rain.
Tyler Steven Volkart, 35, of Spring Valley had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The driver of the semi, Anthony John Wille, 60, of Monona, Iowa, did not have injuries.
Both the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire Department also responded to the scene.
