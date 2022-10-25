SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Driver injured following Spring Valley crash

The truck and semi crashed at the intersection of Highway 16 and Fillmore County Road 39 on Monday afternoon.

Spring Valley map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 25, 2022 02:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Spring Valley resident had injuries following an afternoon crash Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

A 2009 Ford F250 and 2006 RMW semi were traveling on Minnesota Highway 16 and crashed in the intersection of Fillmore County Road 39, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. The road was wet due to Monday’s rain.

Tyler Steven Volkart, 35, of Spring Valley had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Also Read
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Olmsted County candidates discuss race and racism as a public health issue
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses to a recent report highlighting 42 recommendations for addressing race and racism as a public health issue in Olmsted County.
October 25, 2022 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Big Head Todd and the Monsters photo.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Big Head Todd and the Monsters bring their winter tour to Rochester
The mainstay Colorado rock band plays at Mayo Civic Center on Jan. 14.
October 25, 2022 12:24 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in Rochester
The woman was crossing an intersection against a red light when she was struck by a vehicle.
October 25, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The driver of the semi, Anthony John Wille, 60, of Monona, Iowa, did not have injuries.

Both the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYSPRING VALLEY-WYKOFF
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Overnight deaths may have been overdoses, police say
The two possible overdose deaths overnight in Rochester follow three reported overdoses last week.
October 25, 2022 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Panetta Garden Party Books mural.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New murals add color to Rochester
Since 2020, more public art has popped up around the city.
October 25, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 25, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester police officer sued for excessive force
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 25, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe