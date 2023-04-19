Driver injured in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 63

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Spring Valley on Tuesday afternoon, April 18, 2023.

While traveling east on U.S. Highway 63 a 2002 Chevy Tahoe and a 2019 Chevy Express waiting to turn left on Mower-Fillmore Road collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The Express then collided with a 2015 Ford Explorer traveling west on Highway 63.

The driver of the Explorer, 30-year-old Tasha Marie Block of Lyle, Minnesota, had non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The 29-year-old driver of the Tahoe, Tyler John Kloeckner of Adams, Minnesota, and the 33-year-old driver of the Express, Kenneth William McBride of Rochester, were uninjured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Area Ambulance Service and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.