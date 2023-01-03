Driver injured in Pine Island crash in Tuesday's icy conditions

PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured in a crash on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023, near Pine Island.

With the icy road conditions, a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling south on U.S. Highway 52 when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver, MacCoy Francis Huepenbecker, 23, of Mazeppa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends planning for extra travel time, using extra caution on bridges and ramps, and avoiding suddenly using your brakes or turning the steering wheel. State Patrol also recommends slowing down, wearing a seatbelt, removing distractions and increasing following distance.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

NOW: Heavy snow, sleet, and rain are lifting north. Conditions will continue to improve from south to north with the warmer temperatures and precipitation diminishing. Slow down and use extra caution if driving or walking. Fog will develop across Iowa in the wake of the storm. pic.twitter.com/MMjy1tUk05 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 3, 2023