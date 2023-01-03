99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Driver injured in Pine Island crash in Tuesday's icy conditions

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 03, 2023 01:37 PM
PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured in a crash on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023, near Pine Island.

With the icy road conditions, a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling south on U.S. Highway 52 when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver, MacCoy Francis Huepenbecker, 23, of Mazeppa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends planning for extra travel time, using extra caution on bridges and ramps, and avoiding suddenly using your brakes or turning the steering wheel. State Patrol also recommends slowing down, wearing a seatbelt, removing distractions and increasing following distance.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYPINE ISLAND
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
