Driver injured in semi vs. vehicle collision near Marion

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Marion Township on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023.

A 2019 Peterbilt Semi was traveling north on Highway 52 and a 1993 Ford F150 was traveling south on the highway near the Interstate 90 ramp when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Ford driver, 19-year-old Alex Robert Gregory of New Prague, Minnesota, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Peterbilt driver, 30-year-old Andrew Darryl Graf of Hokah, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.