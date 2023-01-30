Driver injured in Stockton collision Monday morning
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
STOCKTON — A driver was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023.
In Stockton, a 2017 Chevy Equinox was driving west on Highway 14 and a 2019 Ford Transit Van was driving north on Winona County Road 23 when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver of the Equinox, John Richard Berg, 36, of Winona, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Ronny Lee Prondzinski, 67, of Winona was uninjured.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston Ambulance also responded to the crash.
