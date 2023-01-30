6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News
News reporting
Driver injured in Stockton collision Monday morning

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 30, 2023 02:03 PM
STOCKTON — A driver was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023.

In Stockton, a 2017 Chevy Equinox was driving west on Highway 14 and a 2019 Ford Transit Van was driving north on Winona County Road 23 when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver of the Equinox, John Richard Berg, 36, of Winona, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Ronny Lee Prondzinski, 67, of Winona was uninjured.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA AREA
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
