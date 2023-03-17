Driver injured in two-vehicle crash near Utica on Highway 14

UTICA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A driver was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Thursday night, March 16, 2023.

While traveling south on Winona County Road 18, a 2017 Ford Escape and a 2008 Jeep Patriot traveling west on Highway 14 collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 85-year-old driver of the Escape, Ann Hilda Almen of Rollingstone, Minnesota, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the Patriot was uninjured, according to the report.

The road conditions were dry in the area, though, road conditions changed across the state with rain, ice and snow. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 125 crashes, 101 vehicle spinouts, and 25 jackknifed semis statewide between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Ambulance and Winona County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.