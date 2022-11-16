SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in La Crescent

The second driver and his three passengers did not have injuries.

La Crescent map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 15, 2022 06:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LA CRESCENT — One driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2022, on U.S. Highway 61 in La Crescent.

While traveling south on Highway 61, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze collided with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson in the Fourth Street North intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Cruze, 22-year-old Spencer Boland had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, according to the report.

Also Read
Harmony map.png
Local
Harmony man killed in snowy crash on Highway 52 in Fillmore County
The two vehicles crashed head-on while traveling near Fillmore County Road 30.
November 15, 2022 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Don Leathers.jpg
Local
Austin School Board member named to statewide post
Don Leathers will receive his award on Jan. 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.
November 15, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County Commissioners
Local
Olmsted County commissioners take nearly eight decades of experience into retirement
Four of seven county commissioners are set to step down from office at the end of the year.
November 15, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Seventy-six-year-old Thomas Nicholas Meyers and his three passengers, 79-year-old Robert Millies, 78-year-old Patrick Reiland and 77-year-old Jim Werth, did not have injuries. The cities for the drivers and passengers were not available.

The roads were wet on Tuesday afternoon after a morning of snow. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Crescent Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYLA CRESCENT-HOKAH
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Joe Gatto Headshot.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto brings his comedy tour to Rochester
Gatto will perform at the Mayo Civic Center April 23, 2023.
November 15, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rick James Gavin
Local
Preston man given probation for child sexual abuse images
Burglary leads to discovery of images of sexual assault and rape of juveniles. Rick James Gavin, 49, of Preston, had been under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for uploading child sexual abuse material.
November 15, 2022 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
jalen davis.jpg
Local
Illinois man arrested at Apache Mall after threatening to kill former girlfriend
Jalen Malik Davis, 22, was arrested outside of the Champs Sports store in Apache Mall wearing a ski mask and a glove on his right hand.
November 15, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Two people found dead inside Rochester apartment Sunday
The Rochester Police Department performed a welfare check and found two people deceased Sunday evening, Nov. 13.
November 15, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe