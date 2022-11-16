Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT — One driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2022, on U.S. Highway 61 in La Crescent.

While traveling south on Highway 61, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze collided with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson in the Fourth Street North intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Cruze, 22-year-old Spencer Boland had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, according to the report.

Seventy-six-year-old Thomas Nicholas Meyers and his three passengers, 79-year-old Robert Millies, 78-year-old Patrick Reiland and 77-year-old Jim Werth, did not have injuries. The cities for the drivers and passengers were not available.

The roads were wet on Tuesday afternoon after a morning of snow. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Crescent Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the crash.