Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Driver injured in U-turn collision near Zumbrota

The vehicles were traveling on Minnesota Highway 58.

Zumbrota map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 1:19 PM

ZUMBROTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Mantorville man was injured in a crash on Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023, near Zumbrota.

A 2001 Chevrolet Pickup was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 58 and a 2016 Ford Explorer was making a U-turn at 443rd Street when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Ford driver, 26-year-old Tyler Brennan Evenson of Mantorville, had nonlife threatening injuries. He was treated at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

Find more news important to you

The Chevrolet driver, 51-year-old Lamar Thompson of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Drone - Highway 14 J-Turn
Local
Highway 14 J-Turn intersection to open Saturday near Byron
June 15, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 11-17, 2023
June 15, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery
Business
Brothers meld their family notes to create wine, mead in Fountain
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


2023-04-24-RMshakes-hotchip-5767.jpg
Rochester Magazine
Shake shake shake. Shake shake shake. Your top 6 shakes.
June 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Paula LaRochelle
Deer
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 15, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Local
Photos: 65th Annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on June 14, 2023
June 15, 2023 06:36 AM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
The Village Farmers' Market
Business
The Village Farmers' Market allows customers to tour the world through produce
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon