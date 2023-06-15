Driver injured in U-turn collision near Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Mantorville man was injured in a crash on Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023, near Zumbrota.

A 2001 Chevrolet Pickup was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 58 and a 2016 Ford Explorer was making a U-turn at 443rd Street when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Ford driver, 26-year-old Tyler Brennan Evenson of Mantorville, had nonlife threatening injuries. He was treated at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The Chevrolet driver, 51-year-old Lamar Thompson of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.