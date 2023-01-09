Driver seriously injured in crash with semi near Spring Valley

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MInn. — A man was seriously injured when his vehicle crashed with a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 63 near Spring Valley on Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023.

While driving in opposite directions on Highway 63, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2018 Freightliner semi collided near Fillmore County County Road 14, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Equinox, Winston Derryl Parson, 48, of St. Paul, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was involved in the crash, the report stated.

The driver of the semi, Jerry Lee Nagel, 63, of Cresco, Iowa, was uninjured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Fire Department and Spring Valley Ambulance also responded to the crash.