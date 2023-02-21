99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Driver seriously injured in semi-vehicle crash near Le Roy

The driver suffered life threatening injuries in the Monday afternoon crash.

By Rebecca Mitchell
February 21, 2023 03:42 PM

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was seriously injured in a semi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2023.

While traveling near Le Roy, a 2000 Chevrolet was driving east on Minnesota Highway 56 and a 2012 Comm Utility semi was driving south on U.S. Highway 63 when the vehicles collided in the Highway 63 intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 81-year-old John Allen Bartels of Cresco, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. Bartels was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The driver of the semi, 39-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez of Dallas, Texas, was uninjured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Le Roy Fire Department and Mayo One also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
