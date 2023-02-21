Driver seriously injured in semi-vehicle crash near Le Roy

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was seriously injured in a semi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2023.

While traveling near Le Roy, a 2000 Chevrolet was driving east on Minnesota Highway 56 and a 2012 Comm Utility semi was driving south on U.S. Highway 63 when the vehicles collided in the Highway 63 intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 81-year-old John Allen Bartels of Cresco, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. Bartels was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The driver of the semi, 39-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez of Dallas, Texas, was uninjured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Le Roy Fire Department and Mayo One also responded to the crash.