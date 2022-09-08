SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Rochester two-vehicle crash Wednesday

The 68-year-old woman was initially conscious and alert before becoming unresponsive prior to being transported to the hospital.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 08, 2022 09:05 AM
ROCHESTER — A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash around 6: 14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Rochester Police Lt. Franklin Ohm.

According to Ohm:

A 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Avenue in a Subaru when her vehicle struck a Ford Escape driven by the 68-year-old woman as the Subaru driver entered the intersection at West Center Street.

The Ford Escape rolled onto it's side from the impact and both the driver and her 43-year-old female passenger had to be extricated by the Rochester Fire Department.

The driver of the Ford Escape was found conscious and alert but became unresponsive before being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys along with her passenger.

The driver of the Subaru had no reported injuries.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
