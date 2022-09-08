Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Rochester two-vehicle crash Wednesday

ROCHESTER — A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash around 6: 14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Rochester Police Lt. Franklin Ohm.

According to Ohm:

A 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Avenue in a Subaru when her vehicle struck a Ford Escape driven by the 68-year-old woman as the Subaru driver entered the intersection at West Center Street.

The Ford Escape rolled onto it's side from the impact and both the driver and her 43-year-old female passenger had to be extricated by the Rochester Fire Department.

The driver of the Ford Escape was found conscious and alert but became unresponsive before being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys along with her passenger.

The driver of the Subaru had no reported injuries.

