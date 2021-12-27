SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Driving complaint leads to arrest related to stolen vehicle

Police report driver was passed out in Rochester parking lot following Christmas Eve call

Police Lights
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 27, 2021 10:46 AM
Share

A St. Charles woman was arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle after being found asleep in a North Broadway parking lot.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said 31-year-old Kirsten Hart was arrested after erratic driving was reported at 6:36 p.m Friday. The caller said the driver had pulled into the Silver Lake Shopping Center parking lot.

“An officer went out to the parking lot and found the vehicle in the parking lot and saw the driver appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat with the car still running,” Moilanen said Monday morning.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

He said a check of the license plates indicated the vehicle had been stolen in Prior Lake, Minn.

Hart was arrested under suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, and Moilanen said police are waiting for blood test results related to suspicion that she was driving under the influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said reports state a small amount of heroin was found in the vehicle, which could lead to a charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTST CHARLES-ELBA
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link