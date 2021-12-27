Driving complaint leads to arrest related to stolen vehicle

A St. Charles woman was arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle after being found asleep in a North Broadway parking lot.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said 31-year-old Kirsten Hart was arrested after erratic driving was reported at 6:36 p.m Friday. The caller said the driver had pulled into the Silver Lake Shopping Center parking lot.

“An officer went out to the parking lot and found the vehicle in the parking lot and saw the driver appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat with the car still running,” Moilanen said Monday morning.

He said a check of the license plates indicated the vehicle had been stolen in Prior Lake, Minn.

Hart was arrested under suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, and Moilanen said police are waiting for blood test results related to suspicion that she was driving under the influence.

Moilanen said reports state a small amount of heroin was found in the vehicle, which could lead to a charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession.