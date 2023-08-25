Drowning man saved by good samaritan at Foster Arend Park Thursday

ROCHESTER — A man who was drowning at Foster Arend Park Thursday, Aug. 23, was saved by a good samaritan, according to the Rochester Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

According to the Hodgeman:

Police responded to a call around 2 p.m. Thursday regarding a man drowning at Foster Arend Park. When police arrived they discovered another man had pulled the drowning man out.

"Lifesaving efforts were performed on the male, who regained consciousness and credited the citizen for their quick actions which ultimately saved his life," Hodgeman said.

Police do not know the name of the good samaritan. The man who was drowning is believed to be in his 20s.