Drowning man saved by good samaritan at Foster Arend Park Thursday

Police responded to a call around 2 p.m. Thursday regarding a man drowning at a lake. When police arrived they discovered another man had pulled the drowning man out.

Foster-Arend Park
Foster Arend Park in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:24 AM

ROCHESTER — A man who was drowning at Foster Arend Park Thursday, Aug. 23, was saved by a good samaritan, according to the Rochester Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

According to the Hodgeman:

Police responded to a call around 2 p.m. Thursday regarding a man drowning at Foster Arend Park. When police arrived they discovered another man had pulled the drowning man out.

"Lifesaving efforts were performed on the male, who regained consciousness and credited the citizen for their quick actions which ultimately saved his life," Hodgeman said.

Police do not know the name of the good samaritan. The man who was drowning is believed to be in his 20s.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
