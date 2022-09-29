We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Drunk man arrested after threatening bar patrons with gun Wednesday night in Rochester

Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 29, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, after he allegedly threatened bar patrons with a firearm, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. at a bar on the 500 block of North Broadway that the man had been walking around with a firearm in his hand and threatening people. It is not currently known how he was threatening people.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot and he appeared intoxicated. Officers found a handgun in the vehicle and the man was arrested.

While in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, jail staff found a small amount of cocaine on the man.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
