Drunk man arrested after threatening bar patrons with gun Wednesday night in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, after he allegedly threatened bar patrons with a firearm, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. at a bar on the 500 block of North Broadway that the man had been walking around with a firearm in his hand and threatening people. It is not currently known how he was threatening people.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot and he appeared intoxicated. Officers found a handgun in the vehicle and the man was arrested.

While in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, jail staff found a small amount of cocaine on the man.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.