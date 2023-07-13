Duane Hawkins closes Kahler barber shop to battle cancer for a second time

ROCHESTER — Eight months ago, Duane Hawkins, owner of Kahler Barber Shop in downtown Rochester, was forced to close his business to battle cancer for a second time. He hopes it's a temporary measure.

Hawkins, 60, was treated for cancer 10 years ago when he had a kidney removed. Last October, he learned that his cancer had returned, this one affecting his other kidney. He closed his shop in December to undergo chemotherapy, which he has just completed with some preliminary good news.

“It’s been a struggle,” Hawkins said when asked about his mood. “Because not knowing (the prognosis). I don’t know. And then not feeling well for the last six months.”

Hawkins misses his job and customers, and they, in turn, miss him. He hopes to return, but at the moment the possibility remains uncertain. A GoFundMe site, launched by his daughter Krystal Hawkins, has raised more than $11,000 that allows Hawkins to pay down the rent on his Kahler premises and keep his options open.

“I was in Menards yesterday, and I ran into a customer, one that I’ve been cutting for years,” Hawkins said. “'I’ve been to three different places,' he says, 'and I haven’t been able to get a good haircut.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawkins has been trimming, feathering and cutting hair for nearly 40 years. When he and fellow barber Wendy Hagan bought the business in 2008, it was already a barbershop with an extensive pedigree, having originally opened in 1924, making it a 100-year-old small business, Hawkins said. His business partner, Hagan, died of cancer in 2012 not long before Hawkins’ first cancer diagnosis.

The shingle outside has carried different names, Swanger Barber Shop and Dallman Barbers, before it was renamed Kahler Barber Shop. Whatever the name, its home for the last 60 years has been the east end of the Kahler Hotel.

In its various incarnations inside the Kahler, the shop has featured an eclectic customer base that included Mayo Clinic doctors and patients and regulars, as well as the football players Dick Butkus, Ray Nitscke and Jerry Kramer and Hall of Fame baseball player Bob Feller, according to a Rochester Post Bulletin article.

True to the historic nature of the business, walking inside is like entering a time capsule. It has the same back bar, vintage touch-tone phone and barber shop chairs with ashtrays embedded in the arm rests for smokers as existed decades ago. There are no phones or computers on the premises. Appointments are made on paper.

“I just kept it the same way,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he asked Kahler, from whom he rents, whether it could give him a break on the rent but was given little respite. He was told he wouldn’t have to pay a late fee if he were late.

While his shop has remained unchanged, the same can’t be said of the tumult outside that has made being a barber shop owner an ongoing challenge.

“Rochester made it extremely hard for three years in this jungle that they got out here,” he said. Downtown construction, the loss of parking spots, remote work and the planting of sidewalk trees that covered the names of stores made life more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I lost some people over time, because they say it’s just too hard to get here,” he said.

Hawkins endured a three-month shutdown and its lingering effects during the pandemic. Barbers operate in people’s personal spaces. After months of social distancing, customers had to be reconditioned to accept the close-quarter work of barbers.

And then cancer struck Hawkins for a second time.

Hawkins said his body’s response to chemotherapy, his doctors have told him, has been better than expected.

Hawkins said the plan from the start was a regimen of chemotherapy to make sure the cancer wasn’t anywhere else in his body. Doctors told him they didn’t expect the tumors on or around the kidney to go away. So the plan was to remove the kidney and then go on dialysis.

Returning to work under such a scenario would be daunting, because Hawkins wouldn’t be able to get on a kidney transplant list until he was shown to be cancer-free for five years.

“It would be five years of dialysis. And I don’t know with the dialysis if I’d be able to work, how I’d be able to work,” Hawkins said. “I would have to work full-time to make a go of it.”

Hawkins said a recent CT scan, however, had indicated that many of the tumors have disappeared and the largest one had decreased in size considerably. But doctors won’t know for certain until Hawkins undergoes exploratory surgery later this month. If surgery were to bear out the scan’s results, it leaves open the possibility that the kidney could be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a long shot. But we won’t know until (the surgery),” Hawkins said.

He’s been open about talking about his cancer diagnosis, “so that my customers know and to thank them. I mean the GoFundMe has helped immensely,” he said.